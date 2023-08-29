<p>Circle said Tuesday that it's joining forces with Latin American payments giant <a href="https://www.mercadopago.cl/">Mercado Pago</a> to introduce the USDC stablecoin to customers in Chile. The announcement comes amid ongoing <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/research/sovereigns/prolonged-political-uncertainty-weighs-on-chiles-economic-prospects-19-01-2023">economic uncertainty</a> in the South American country and <a href="https://www.statista.com/statistics/1319772/monthly-inflation-rate-chile/">elevated inflation</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"The US dollar is one of the most stable currencies in the world and a simple vehicle to ensure wealth preservation amidst general uncertainty," Mercado Pago senior director Matías Spagui said in a <a href="https://www.circle.com/blog/circle-teams-up-with-mercado-pago-to-introduce-usdc-to-chile-customers">blog</a> post. </p>\r\n<p>"With the launch of this stablecoin we seek to diversify access to cryptocurrencies and offer the more than two million Mercado Pago users an alternative that matches the value of the dollar," he continued. </p>\r\n<p>Circle said that the integration of USDC into the Mercado Pago platform will allow users in Chile to "leverage the benefits of a trusted, secure, and transparent dollar digital asset for near-instant transaction."</p>\r\n<h2>Stablecoin adoption </h2>\r\n<p>Ark Invest earlier this week <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247834/bitcoin-adoption-el-salvador-argentina-ark-invest">highlighted</a> the growing adoption of crypto in neighboring Argentina, which is also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226106/argentina-crypto-currency">strugglin</a>g with red hot inflation. The economic backdrop has even set the stage for Javier Milei, a pro-bitcoin libertarian presidential candidate, to rise in political prominence.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase and Circle, which developed USDC, said earlier this month that<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246785/coinbase-circle-usdc-thescoop-newsletter"> they planned</a> to expand the use of the stablecoin into other jurisdictions.</p>\r\n<p>The crypto exchange announced at the time that it was increasing its support for stablecoins by "taking an equity stake" in Circle. As part of an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246634/coinbase-taking-stake-in-circle-launching-usdc-on-six-new-blockchains">agreement</a>, Circle will take full control over USDC issuance and governance, and the stablecoin will be launching on six new blockchains.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>