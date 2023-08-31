<p>Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, better known as <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronaldinho">Ronaldinho</a>, has denied participating in an alleged cryptocurrency scam that was both named after him and used his likeness, local <a href="https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/esporte/2023/08/em-cpi-ronaldinho-nega-envolvimento-em-piramide-financeira-com-criptomoeda.shtml">media reported</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Ronaldinho appeared Thursday before a legislative commission investigating the alleged ponzi scheme.</p>\r\n<p>Dubbed 18k Ronaldinho, the scheme promised returns of up to 400% in less than one year's time, according to Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo. During the Thursday session, Ronaldinho called himself a victim, while asserting that he had not authorized the company to use his name and likeness.</p>\r\n<h2>World Cup-winning footballer</h2>\r\n<p>Instead, the World Cup-winning footballer said he signed a contract to promote a watch company called 18K Watches in 2019 and that the photos he took for that promotion had been used in the crypto-related venture without his permission. He also said he cancelled the contract with the watch company in 2019.</p>\r\n<p>Ronaldinho made news when he failed to appear at two other previously scheduled investigative sessions, but he claimed he was not to blame for either absence. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>