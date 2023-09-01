<p>MakerDAO has devised the final phase of its multistep "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230518/makerdao-roadmap-endgame-update">Endgame</a>" plan designed to create a series of independent subDAOs that live within the larger ecosystem.</p>\r\n<p>In a <a href="https://twitter.com/RuneKek/status/1697623700013822244">post</a> from MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen, the executive said the organization had decided the final phase of "Endgame" will be the "complete reimplementation of the entire Maker Protocol built natively on a new, stand-alone blockchain," called NewChain.</p>\r\n<p>Christensen took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to announce the development. "The last phase of Endgame is the launch of a native blockchain for Maker with the codename NewChain," Christensen said. "It will make the ecosystem more secure and efficient."</p>\r\n<p>"Endgame" is MakerDAO's ambitious plan to create an "emergent, community-driven ecosystem" with robust growth and innovation. With the strategy, MakerDAO wants to grow the supply of dai, an Ethereum-based stablecoin.</p>\r\n<p>"The short term objective of Endgame is to grow the dai supply to more than [$100] billion within three years," MakerDAO has said. Dai's supply and market cap is currently far from that goal at $3.9 billion, according to The Block Research data.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply-daily/embed" title="Total Ethereum Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The first of five endgame phases is slated to begin early next year with a "beta launch" that will involve a product launch focused "on establishing a new unified brand for the ecosystem."</p>\r\n<p>Earlier this year, MakerDAO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/223134/makerdao-endgame-plan-ratified-in-new-constitution">approved a constitution</a> which introduced "Endgame." The plan is meant to offer guidance on a variety of platform related functions pertaining to overall stability, decentralization and risk, frontend governance, voter committees and delegates, and more.</p>\r\n<h2>Solana's promise</h2>\r\n<p>Christensen also said that the "Solana codebase should be considered as the basis for NewChain." The co-founder's post included a <a href="https://forum.makerdao.com/t/explore-a-fork-of-the-solana-codebase-for-newchain/21822">link</a> where Christensen goes into more detail regarding the preference for Solana. </p>\r\n<p>"After having researched all the different options available to act as the foundation for NewChain, I believe that the Solana stack is the most promising codebase to explore further," Christensen wrote.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>