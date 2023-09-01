Arkham identifies 500 wallets related to Grayscale Ethereum Trust

<p>Crypto data platform Arkham Intelligence identified over 500 wallet addresses tied to the Grayscale Ethereum Trust. </p>\r\n<p>The wallets do not hold more than $30 million in assets, Arkham <a href="https://twitter.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1697646633213735203">wrote</a> on social media, which "makes the identification process more difficult."</p>\r\n<p>"We were able to identify the addresses by analyzing activity and cross-referencing with Grayscale's publicly reported balances," the platform added.</p>\r\n<p>In all, Grayscale holds nearly 3 billion ETH, which Arkham claims makes it the second largest ETH entity globally. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/structured-products/eth-holdings-of-the-grayscale-ethereum-trust/embed" title="ETH Holdings of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Arkham also said that the Grayscale Ethereum Trust holds 3,590 BTC worth $92.7 million. </p>\r\n<h2>Grayscale's Ethereum Trust</h2>\r\n<p>The Grayscale Ethereum Trust provides investors passive exposure to the price of ether and was first <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1725210/000119312520211399/d918957dex991.htm">formed</a> in December of 2017. The Trust experienced a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/198848/ethe-record-discount-60">-60% discount</a> at the beginning of 2023, but that has recently lessened to -30%, The Block's Data Dashboard shows. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/structured-products/premium-of-ethe/embed" title="ETHE Premium/Discount to NAV" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>