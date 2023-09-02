<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold his entire remaining stake of 500 MakerDAO tokens today on CoW Protocol, receiving 353 ETH worth about $580,000 in return, blockchain data </span><a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0x11296c8c2554d256f802a8af9ab0f20628f6f9403e6592a1b80a91861fbe28fchttps://etherscan.io/tx/0x11296c8c2554d256f802a8af9ab0f20628f6f9403e6592a1b80a91861fbe28fc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">show</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The move followed a Friday </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">blog post</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from MakerDAO co-founder and CEO Rune Christensen which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248798/makerdao-announces-final-phase-of-endgame-highlights-solana-codebase">outlines long-term plans</a> for a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230518/makerdao-roadmap-endgame-update">reimplementation</a> of the project built on a new blockchain, dubbed NewChain, that could be forked from the Solana blockchain. A move to the Rust-based Solana codebase would be significant for the project, currently written in Solidity and based on Ethereum. </span></p>\r\n<h2>Why Christensen sees a future in Solana</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Christensen cited three reasons for his determination that Solana's codebase is the "most promising" to explore for NewChain including the technical quality and optimization of the Solana codebase, the resilience of the Solana ecosystem following the "FTX blowup," and past examples of successful forks of Solana, like the </span><a href="https://pyth.network/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pyth Network</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Christensen raised a possible future where MakerDAO's NewChain acts as a secure bridge between Ethereum and Solana, providing "a useful boost to the network effect of the entire multichain economy."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Christensen also identified Cosmos as the other main contender for NewChain's codebase.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_end"></span></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MakerDao's dai stablecoin is currently the third-largest USD-pegged stablecoin with a supply of $3.9 billion though </span>it greatly trails leader Tether's supply at $82.9 billion, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged">data</a> from The Block. </p>\r\n<h2>Buterin's quiet sale</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Buterin </span><a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0x96f8f599bc722058d2d41873c4aad244f16510b47e08f251ba3ca6dc028c87f3"><span style="font-weight: 400;">acquired</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> his initial stake of 1071 MKR tokens in April 2018, when the price was $905. That would leave him with gains of about 27% on the tokens he sold today.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Buterin last touched his stash of MKR tokens in April 2021, when he donated 100 tokens to India's Covid relief fund, blockchain data </span><a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0xc871e9c010988be2c50475ecf080e6bc605b5d27766f9451fc556a650353456d"><span style="font-weight: 400;">show</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>