Genesis Global Trading sunsets crypto spot trading platform: CoinDesk

<p>A Genesis-owned crypto trading operation is coming to an end.</p>\r\n<p>In an email to clients, Genesis Global Trading announced that it will shutter its over-the-counter trading platform on Sept. 18 and close any remaining accounts on Sept. 30, <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/09/05/genesis-global-trading-to-shutter-crypto-spot-trading-desk/">CoinDesk</a> reported. Users must settle trades by Sept. 21. </p>\r\n<p>The reason for the closure was cited as a voluntary business decision. Another Genesis subsidiary, GGC International Limited, will carry on with its spot and derivative trading services. </p>\r\n<h2>Genesis Global Trading's spot business</h2>\r\n<p>Genesis Global Trading's spot business traded over $116.5 billion in spot volume, with more than 100 digital currencies traded among over 1,000 institutional trading parties, according to the firm's <a href="https://genesistrading.com/services/spot">website</a>. Its parent company, Genesis Global, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection">filed</a> for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after laying off <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/199576/genesis-cuts-30-of-staff-in-latest-round-of-layoffs">30%</a> of its staff in January of this year. </p>\r\n<p>At its height, Genesis Global Trading held $14.6 billion in active loans in March of 2022, The Block's Data Dashboard shows. That figure has since fallen 80.8% to $2.8 billion in September of the same year. The firm stopped originating new loans in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/187516/genesis-halts-customer-withdrawals-in-wake-of-three-arrows-and-ftx-collapses-coindesk">November</a> of 2022.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/active-loans-of-genesis-global-trading/embed" title="Active Loans of Genesis Global Trading" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Genesis Global Trading did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.</p>\r\n<p><em>Updated with the dates regarding Genesis Global Trading's active loans.</em></p>