<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The founder of Thodex, a collapsed cryptocurrency exchange in Turkey, was sentenced to 11,196 years in prison by a Turkish court on Thursday for several counts of crime including fraud.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A court in Istanbul sentenced Faruk Fatih Ozer, who operated the exchange until it collapsed in 2021, and his two siblings to similar jail terms for crimes including aggravated fraud, money laundering and leading a criminal organization, Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-08/singapore-asks-banks-to-probe-dealings-with-laundering-suspects"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ozer went missing when Thodex, once one of the country's largest exchanges, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/102582/turkish-crypto-exchange-thodex-fraud"><span style="font-weight: 400;">abruptly halted trading in April 2021</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, causing more than 400,000 users to lose funds. He then reportedly fled the country to Albania but was extradited back to Turkey earlier this year.</span></p>
<h2><strong>Massive rug pull</strong></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In 2021, Turkish police reportedly </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/102701/turkey-police-detain-62-people-crypto-exchange-thodex-investigation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">detained 62 people in the initial investigation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The prosecutor's indictment from April 2022 </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/140348/turkey-seeks-40000-year-jail-sentences-for-crypto-ceo-officials"><span style="font-weight: 400;">estimated that total losses at the exchange were about $24 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, but Chainalysis </span><a href="https://blog.chainalysis.com/reports/2022-crypto-crime-report-introduction/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">estimated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> losses at $2.52 billion — which would represent 90% of the total value lost globally to rug pulls in 2021.</span></p>