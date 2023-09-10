Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong eyes flatcoins as ‘next iteration of stablecoins’

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong called flatcoins “the next iteration of stablecoins” and hinted about the future direction of the company’s venture investments in an interview. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The word “flatcoin” was</span> <a href="https://twitter.com/balajis/status/1402030233319088139?lang=en"><span style="font-weight: 400;">likely coined</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, who noted that if a particular fiat currency inflates, the stablecoins pegged to that fiat currency will also inflate. A flatcoin would instead peg its price to “...an on-chain basket of goods,” according to Srinivasan. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“[The Flatcoin concept is] a new thing on the horizon. There's a couple teams working on it,” said Armstrong in an </span><a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/video/coinbase-ceo-companys-next-steps-172157616.html?guccounter=2"><span style="font-weight: 400;">interview</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with Yahoo Finance. “We're not building something in that realm yet, but we're interested in it.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Armstrong described the idea as “a better form of money in the crypto space” compared to currently available cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. </span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">Investing in new crypto ideas</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Armstrong had previously highlighted the concept of flatcoins in a </span><a href="https://twitter.com/brian_armstrong/status/1696923807855042601"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X, formerly Twitter, that showcased the 10 ideas in crypto he’s “most excited about.” In the interview, Armstrong noted that a number of its venture investments might go into some of the ideas mentioned in that post.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Armstrong’s post mentioned other ideas that excited him, including on-chain reputation, ads, capital formation, and games, privacy for Layer 2 chains, tokenizing real-world assets, and more. In the interview with Yahoo, Armstrong noted that “a number of our venture investments might go into things like that,” referencing his post. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Armstrong also highlighted the launch of Base and its Coinbase Derivatives exchange as two recent victories for the company, in the interview. Coinbase’s Onchain Summer initiative to promote Base appears to have been successful, as the chain is now the third largest Layer 2 chain on Ethereum by Total Value Locked, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to The Block data</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview/value-locked-of-ethereum-optimistic-rollups/embed" title="Value Locked in Ethereum Optimistic Rollups (Escrow Contracts)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase Ventures recently </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249918/coinbase-ventures-base-ecosystem-fund-invests-in-six-projects"><span style="font-weight: 400;">invested</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> an undisclosed amount in six projects from the Base Ecosystem fund: Avantis, BSX, Onboard, OpenCover, Paragraph, and Truflation. Truflation, which offers on-chain CPI oracles, was listed as an “honorable mention” on Armstrong’s X post about flatcoins. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>