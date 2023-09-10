Premium News

FTX estate sues LayerZero Labs to recover $86M transferred on eve of bankruptcy

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong eyes flatcoins as ‘next iteration of stablecoins’

FTX filing reveals payments to Shaq, Naomi Osaka, David Ortiz, and more

Vitalik Buterin’s X account hacked to carry out phishing attack that stole $700,000 in crypto, NFTs

Key crypto industry figures see promise in Privacy Pools proposal

FTX estate sues LayerZero Labs to recover $86M transferred on eve of bankruptcy

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong eyes flatcoins as ‘next iteration of stablecoins’

FTX filing reveals payments to Shaq, Naomi Osaka, David Ortiz, and more

Vitalik Buterin’s X account hacked to carry out phishing attack that stole $700,000 in crypto, NFTs

Key crypto industry figures see promise in Privacy Pools proposal

Live
BTCUSD
$ 25,688.00 -0.50%
ETHUSD
$ 1,608.57 -0.64%
LTCUSD
$ 60.94 -0.16%
SOLUSD
$ 18.19 -0.91%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

FTX estate sues LayerZero Labs to recover $86M transferred on eve of bankruptcy

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong eyes flatcoins as ‘next iteration of stablecoins’

FTX filing reveals payments to Shaq, Naomi Osaka, David Ortiz, and more

Vitalik Buterin’s X account hacked to carry out phishing attack that stole $700,000 in crypto, NFTs

Key crypto industry figures see promise in Privacy Pools proposal

FTX estate sues LayerZero Labs to recover $86M transferred on eve of bankruptcy

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong eyes flatcoins as ‘next iteration of stablecoins’

FTX filing reveals payments to Shaq, Naomi Osaka, David Ortiz, and more

Vitalik Buterin’s X account hacked to carry out phishing attack that stole $700,000 in crypto, NFTs

Key crypto industry figures see promise in Privacy Pools proposal

<