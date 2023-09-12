CoinEx hot wallets appear to be drained of nearly $28 million in crypto

<p>Crypto exchange CoinEx appeared to be suffering an exploit Tuesday that drained four of hot wallets of nearly $28 million in cryptocurrency, according to on chain data</p>\r\n<p>"Hi @coinexcom, suspicious outflow of large funds from #coinex hot wallets," blockchain security firm <a href="https://twitter.com/peckshield/status/1701618515932061851"><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 css-1hf3ou5 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">PeckShield</span></span></a> wrote on X.</p>\r\n<div class="css-1dbjc4n r-1awozwy r-18u37iz r-dnmrzs">\r\n<div class="css-901oao r-1awozwy r-18jsvk2 r-6koalj r-37j5jr r-1inkyih r-b88u0q r-rjixqe r-bcqeeo r-1udh08x r-3s2u2q r-qvutc0" dir="ltr">The exploit appears to have effected wallets with <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x8bf8cd7f001d0584f98f53a3d82ed0ba498cc3de">4,946</a> ETH and <a href="https://tronscan.org/#/address/TPFUjxQzG88Vwynrpj2W61ZAkQ9W2QYgAQ">354,762</a> TRX thus far. </div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>The drain appears to be ongoing. CoinEx did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>