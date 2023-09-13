Former FTX general counsel starts his own law firm

<p>Ryne Miller, former general counsel for the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has launched his own law firm. </p>\r\n<p>Miller Strategic Partners will specialize in providing regulatory and strategic advice for digital asset and blockchain firms, in addition to crisis response management and regulatory advice for trading and market industry participants, Miller wrote in a post announcing the launch on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7105188650010697730/">LinkedIn</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"I am honored to embark on this journey with my long-time friend, mentor, and now partner, William Schroeder. Together, we look forward to offering our experience and expertise to all clients working towards the advancement of fair, competitive, innovative, and efficient markets, across institutionally traded asset classes," Miller added.</p>\r\n<p>Schroeder is a law professor at Rutgers University and Hofstra University and spent 36 years at Sullivan &amp; Cromwell, according to his LinkedIn. </p>\r\n<p>Miller left FTX in March of this year — four months after the exchange founded by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247689/sam-bankman-frieds-lawyers-ask-for-temporary-release-from-jail">Sam Bankman-Fried</a> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/185083/ftx-files-for-chapter-11-bankruptcy">filed</a> for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. </p>\r\n<h2>Pre-FTX</h2>\r\n<p>Prior to joining FTX, Miller was a partner at the Manhattan-based law firm Sullivan &amp; Cromwell and legal counsel to Chairman <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250869/secs-gensler-slams-crypto-again-says-troubles-can-spill-into-broader-economy">Gary Gensler</a> at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. </p>\r\n<p>FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in late 2022 in a Delaware district court.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>