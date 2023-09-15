<p>The price of friend.tech’s top key has reached nearly 40% of the floor price for NFT blue-chip collection Bored Ape Yacht Club as the protocol's 24-hour earnings exceed Ethereum's.</p>\r\n<p>The key belongs to friend.tech's pseudonymous co-founder, Racer. It reached a price of <a href="https://dune.com/21co/friendtech-analysis">8.9 ETH</a> ($14,500), according to a Dune Analytics dashboard, compared to the <a href="https://opensea.io/collection/boredapeyachtclub">24.1 ETH</a> ($39,300) floor price listed for BAYC on the NFT marketplace OpenSea. The key’s value has increased 800% since the platform launched in August.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_251194"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1225px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-251194 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-15-at-12.11.37.png" alt="Friend.tech price of selected users. Image: Dune Analytics." width="1215" height="525" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Friend.tech price of selected users. Image: <a href="https://dune.com/austin_adams/friendstech-dashboard">Dune Analytics</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>The social app also generated greater earnings than Ethereum over the last 24 hours, according to Token Terminal, with friend.tech making $1 million compared to $710,000 for Tron and $406,000 for Ethereum.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_251193"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1169px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-251193 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-15-at-11.56.37.png" alt="24-hour earnings. Image: Token Terminal." width="1159" height="646" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">24-hour earnings. Image: <a href="https://tokenterminal.com/terminal/metrics/earnings">Token Terminal</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Token Terminal defines earnings as revenue minus token incentives. Revenue is the share of fees that goes to the protocol.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/social-decentralized-finance/friend-tech-protocol-fees/embed" title="friend.tech Protocol Fees" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Friend.tech operates on the Coinbase-incubated Layer 2 chain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">Base</a> — significantly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244333/coinbase-l2-base-dau-friendtech">boosting daily active users</a> on the Ethereum scaling solution that was only launched on Aug. 9.</p>\r\n<p>Keys represent tokenized versions of what was previously known as "shares" in users' profiles, tied to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts that friend.tech connects to. Owning a user key on friend.tech offers access to that user's content and the ability to message them.</p>\r\n<h2>Friend.tech trading volume, fees and TVL reach all-time highs</h2>\r\n<p>Activity on the much-hyped social app initially gained a lot of traction among X users, attracting high-profile members like Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and NBA player Grayson Allen. However, it experienced a significant drop-off after an initial post-launch peak on Aug. 21.</p>\r\n<p>Nevertheless, interest in friend.tech has picked up again over the past week — with trading volume, fees and total value locked (funds deposited) all reaching record highs yesterday.</p>\r\n<p>Daily trading volume on friend.tech reached $20 million on Sept. 14, according to Dune Analytics data — nearly 20% higher than the $16.9 million at the August peak.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_251195"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 606px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-251195 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-15-at-12.52.11.png" alt="Friend.tech daily trading volume. Image: Dune Analytics." width="596" height="424" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Friend.tech daily trading volume. Image: <a href="https://dune.com/21co/friendtech-analysis">Dune Analytics</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Meanwhile, daily fees generated on the platform also reached all-time highs, hitting $2 million yesterday — some 18% up on the Aug. 21 figures and adding to the $18.4 million in fees generated since its genesis. However, this is just half of the total <a href="https://tokenterminal.com/terminal/metrics/fees">$4 million in fees generated on Ethereum</a> over the last 24 hours. Fees represent the total fees paid by users on the platform.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_251196"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 606px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-251196" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-15-at-12.52.23.png" alt="Friend.tech fees generated. Image: Dune Analytics." width="596" height="424" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Friend.tech fees generated. Image: <a href="https://dune.com/21co/friendtech-analysis">Dune Analytics</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Finally, the total value locked on friend.tech reached $33 million on Sept. 14 — 350% higher than the $7.25 million in funds deposited by Aug. 21.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_251197"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 606px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-251197 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-15-at-12.52.34.png" alt="Friend.tech total value locked. Image: Dune Analytics." width="596" height="424" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Friend.tech total value locked. Image: <a href="https://dune.com/21co/friendtech-analysis">Dune Analytics</a></span>.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>The social platform now has a total of 165,000 users, of which friend.tech currently attracts <a href="https://dune.com/whale_hunter/friend-tech-ultimate-analytics">21,600 daily active users</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The project also recently <a href="https://twitter.com/friendtech/status/1692588652172640666">revealed a seed investment from venture firm Paradigm</a>, though the exact amount was not disclosed.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>