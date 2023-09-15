<p>Crypto services provider Paxos has recovered a "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250894/paxos-identified-as-fat-finger-entity-in-500000-bitcoin-fee-mistake">fat finger</a>" overpayment for a Bitcoin transaction fee worth around $500,000. </p>\r\n<p>On-chain data reviewed by The Block Research shows that the wallet that made the overpayment of 19.8 BTC <a href="https://www.investopedia.com/terms/f/fat-finger-error.asp">earlier</a> this week recovered the funds on Sept. 15. F2Pool also confirmed the <a href="https://twitter.com/f2pool_official/status/1702600488963940669">recovery</a> on social media. </p>\r\n<p>"We would like to provide an update regarding the recent mistakenly overpaid ~20 BTC transaction fee we received," F2Pool wrote. "After conducting identity verification, we have confirmed the ownership of these BTC, and fully refunded the fee to the sender, Paxos."</p>\r\n<h2>The initial transaction</h2>\r\n<p>On Sept. 10, an unidentified entity <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250098/someone-paid-500000-in-transaction-fees-to-move-just-200-of-bitcoin">paid</a> the transaction fee to move just 0.008 ($200) worth of bitcoin, marking one of the most expensive USD-based bitcoin transactions ever. The wallet was later <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250894/paxos-identified-as-fat-finger-entity-in-500000-bitcoin-fee-mistake">identified</a> to be owned by Paxos, which stated that it was working with the miner that processed that transaction, F2Pool, to recover the funds. </p>\r\n<p>Paxos did not respond to a request for comment from The Block regarding the fee refund. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>