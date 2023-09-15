<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto exchange Gemini is accusing Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group of "gaslighting" with a proposed new deal for creditors. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">That agreement, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250562/new-dcg-plan-could-see-gemini-earn-users-get-back-all-their-crypto"><span class="s2">released</span></a> on Wednesday as part of Genesis’ bankruptcy proceedings, would provide a framework </span><span class="s3">for creditors that would offer "all unsecured creditors a 70-90% recovery with a meaningful portion of the recovery in digital currencies," according to DCG. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Gemini, though, does not seem to be on board. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Through the DCG Statement, DCG continues its campaign of contrived, misleading, and inaccurate assertions in an attempt to gaslight creditors of the Genesis estate generally, and the Gemini Lenders specifically, and escape responsibility for the harm it has caused them," lawyers representing Gemini said on Friday in a <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysb.314889/gov.uscourts.nysb.314889.704.0.pdf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">They called it an "attempt to bait the Gemini Lenders into accepting a deal that would allow DCG to pay far less than it owes."</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Back and forth </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Genesis’ lending unit filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Gemini and DCG have been feuding since Genesis froze withdrawals of the retail lending program Gemini Earn. Over the summer, Gemini's co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss accused DCG CEO Barry Silbert and Genesis of misleading investors.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">Gemini Earn allowed people to lend digital assets to Genesis Global as part of a tri-party contract.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The plan DCG proposed on Wednesday would renegotiate the terms of a $630 million loan between Genesis and DCG, and part of the loan will be paid back in cash shortly after the deal's close with the remainder structured into a two year note. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The plan would need a vote from creditors to be implemented. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>