Optimism to distribute unclaimed funds from first airdrop

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Optimism, one of the top Layer 2 networks on Ethereum, will distribute</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> remainder of the funds from its first airdrop directly to the eligible addresses who have yet to claim the airdrop directly. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The airdrop, which commenced on June 1, 2022, had distributed 166 million of the nearly 215 million tokens reserved for the airdrop to addresses who claimed the airdrop before the announcement, according to </span><a href="https://dune.com/optimismfnd/optimism-airdrop-1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">blockchain data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. About a quarter of eligible addresses did not claim the airdrop and will thus receive the direct distribution today, as <a href="https://twitter.com/OptimismGov/status/1702748223847170261">announced</a> by Optimism. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Optimism has committed to distributing 19% of its initial token supply through airdrops. Following its two airdrops so far, 13.73% of that initial supply remains, according to </span><a href="https://optimism.mirror.xyz/lPZEkFF7LU2ZlrO-dsV3p_LtWQUaknFGfxFMgSz3vGA"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Optimism</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Optimism has yet to announce a third airdrop. </span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview/value-locked-of-ethereum-optimistic-rollups/embed" title="Value Locked in Ethereum Optimistic Rollups (Escrow Contracts)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Optimism is currently the second-largest L2 on Ethereum, as measured by Total Value Locked, according to The Block data. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>