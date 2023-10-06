Ostium Labs raises $3.5 million to bring DEX perpetual swaps to oil and gold

A cryptocurrency startup aims to combine traditional commodities trading with the world of crypto, following the close of a $3.5 million fundraise.

Backed by a diverse group of investors, including General Catalyst, LocalGlobe, SIG, and Balaji Srinivasan, Ostium Labs is currently developing a new protocol for digitized commodities perpetual swaps. Co-founders Kaledora Kiernan-Linn and Marco Antonio aspire for this platform to attract both traditional commodities traders seeking a more transparent and flexible alternative to conventional derivatives platforms, as well as crypto-native traders.

To start, the protocol will support trading in perpetuals tied to oil, bitcoin, and oil, Kiernan-Linn told The Block in a phone interview. It will also support trading in foreign exchange pairs for the Australian dollar, the pound, euro, and yen.

Up until this point, traditional assets—or real-world assets—have made up a tiny fraction of overall crypto-related activity. Companies like Tether and Paxos offer trading in tokenized gold products, but volumes in those products have been paltry relative to the stablecoins they operate. The market capitalization of Tether Gold stands at $450 million compared to USDT's $83 billion.

Bringing real-world assets on-chain

Ash Arora, a partner at Ostium Labs investor LocalGlobe, is part of the cadre of investors who are keen to see real-world assets — which span commodities to real estate to stocks — migrate on-chain.

“In the last century, we've seen vast growth in access to both financial and tangible assets," she said in a press release. "However, consumer access to and transparency in tangible assets still lags far behind, leading to reduced trading volumes and higher fees. We believe tangible, or 'real-world' assets, are overdue for a technological upgrade."