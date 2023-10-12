Taurus taps Bank of America and SAP veterans to head European expansion

Swiss-based institutional crypto infrastructure firm Taurus SA is expanding further into Europe, opening two new offices in the UK and France headed up by former Bank of America executive Jürgen Hofbauer and SAP veteran Arnaud Fleischer, respectively.

Although Europe was already its primary market, the move aims to bring Taurus’ services closer to its partners, tapping into growing institutional interest from its banking and corporate clients, according to a statement.

Jürgen Hofbauer is a 15-year veteran within the traditional finance and fintech sectors, having previously held leadership roles at several fintech firms and spending ten years at Bank of America, most recently as its EMEA Head of Sales.

“Leading Taurus’ UK office and strategic partnerships globally is an exciting opportunity. The global financial landscape here is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with digital assets gaining prominence,” Hofbauer said. “We eagerly anticipate collaborating with regional stakeholders, global partners, and clients to drive innovation together.”

Arnaud Fleischer also has more than 15 years of B2B sales experience in the industry, having previously held leadership positions at Salsify, Alkemics and SAP.

“Europe is embracing digital assets, and our role is to provide the best platform in the market for our clients to do so,” Fleischer said. “I’m looking forward to leading Taurus' expansion in Europe and consolidating Taurus’ exceptional track record in the region.”

London, Paris and beyond

Beyond the new London and Paris offices, Taurus said it plans further expansion across Europe, pending regulatory approval, including new premises in Zurich to strengthen its Swiss presence.

Taurus claims to have more than 60% market share in Switzerland. In February, Taurus closed a $65 million Series B funding round led by Credit Suisse, with Deutsche Bank, Pictet Group, Cedar Mundi Ventures and Arab Bank Switzerland also participating.

Last month, Deutsche Bank partnered with Taurus to offer digital asset custody and tokenization services to its clients. Taurus later expanded its digital-asset custody and tokenization services to support private blockchains — in addition to public ones.