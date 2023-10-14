MetaMask appears to have been removed from the Apple App Store

Crypto wallet MetaMask's mobile app appears to have been removed from the Apple App Store.

The app no longer appears in the App Store and direct links to the app — such as the one on MetaMask's download page — no longer work.

"We're aware, working on figuring out what happened, and resolving the issue asap," MetaMask Lead Product Manager Taylor Monahan said on X. "This issue exclusively impacts those trying to install the app fresh from the Apple App Store. And we will be resolving that issue [very] shortly."

We have reached out to Apple and MetaMask and will update this article should we hear back.

Updated with tweet from Taylor Monahan.