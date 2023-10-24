DCG says it was 'blind sided' by NYAG suit in third quarter shareholder letter

The company founded by Barry Silbert disclosed consolidated revenues of $188 million, primarily attributed to its asset management unit, Grayscale. This update marks the first since the trading firm Genesis announced the cessation of its operations and the NYAG's allegations of investor fraud. Q3 EBITDA came in at $69 million.

The update began with a personal update from Silbert, who shared that his nine-year-old daughter has been battling a cancer diagnosis.

"In August, Barry and his wife learned that their 9-year old daughter has a rare form of pediatric bone cancer," the letter reads. "Barry's primary focus over the past two months has been to support his family and ensure his daughter is getting the best medical care possible."

NYAG's lawsuit

A source familiar with Silbert's personal situation told The Block that his daughter's condition resulted in him receiving an extension on an interview with NYAG for its investigation, but that NYAG then went through with its suit without the interview. The firm has been cooperating with the NYAG and claims it was blindsided by the suit, which was filed earlier this month.