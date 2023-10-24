Over the past month, Bitcoin's price surged by more than 32% — driven by growing excitement among traders regarding the impending launch of a spot ETF. Recent news about BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF being listed on the DTCC's website has further boosted gains in the crypto market.

At the same time, professional traders on derivatives venues have become increasingly bullish, several market participants confirmed to The Block. Until recently, most large traders have traded options to ascertain a yield in a slow market. Recently, new buyers have entered the market who are taking advantage of call convexity by snapping up calls.

"Deribit options activity is not the primary driver of this market trend as the overall sentiment surrounding ETFs seems to be influencing the surge in prices," Strijers said.

BTC options open interest currently stands at around $12.4 billion, while ether options open interest stands at $6.5 billion. Total open interest across Deribit's product suit stands at $21 billion.