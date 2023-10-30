Bitcoin payments app Strike says no evidence of breach amid claims

Strike, a payments platform built on Bitcoin's Lightning Network, said it is investigating claims posted online that it may have suffered a security breach, but has so far not found any evidence to support the allegations.

"Our security team has been investigating these claims, and at this time, there’s no evidence that Strike was breached," the company said in an email.

Several hours before Strike's response, online sleuth ZachXBT flagged in its Telegram channel that some people had claimed online that they had received suspicious emails. "Strike, when did you leak your customer emails?" @bitcoin_eagle posted to X. "I just received scam email ... to an email address that I only gave to [email protected]."

ZachXBT shared other posts from people claiming that they had received a similar troubling email.

In May, Strike launched its app in dozens of new countries after previously operating only in the U.S., Argentina and El Salvador. Strike's app allows users to instantly send and receive bitcoin, using the Lightning Network.

Strike was founded in 2020 by Jack Mallers.