Bitcoin's price is mostly flat as Fed holds rates steady; Solana leads altcoin rally

Bitcoin's price was mostly flat as the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates at their current level on Wednesday, as expected. Altcoins rallied, with Solana's SOL surging 24%.
The Federal Open Market Committee did what the majority of analysts predicted and held the benchmark federal funds rate in the current range of 5.25%-5.50%. The move marked the third rate pause of the year, after the central bank held rates steady in September and June.
"Recent indicators suggest that economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter," the central bank said in a statement. "Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated."
"The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient," it continued. "Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks."
The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose 0.4% over the past 24 hours to $34,636 at 3:07 p.m. in New York, according to CoinGecko. Bitcoin has traded within a narrow range between around $34,000 and $35,000 for approximately a week now.
The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, an increase of 0.3% over the last 24 hours.
An altcoin rally was spearheaded by Solana's SOL which rallied as much as 24%. Sol was changing hands at $45.19 at 2:00 p.m. ET, according to CoinGecko.
"Today we decided to leave our interest policy unchanged and to continue to reduce our securities holdings. Given how far we've come, along with the uncertainties and risks we face, the committee is proceeding carefully. We will make decisions about the extent of additional policy firming and how long policy will remain restrictive, based on the totality of the incoming data, and the evolving outlook at the balance of risks," Jerome Powell said at the Federal Reserve's news briefing following the interest rate meeting.
Markets react to the Fed's announcement
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.