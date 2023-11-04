Aave pauses V2 on Ethereum, freezes certain assets on V3 due to reported issue

DeFi lending protocol Aave has paused some operations as a temporary protection measure following reports of an issue, the protocol announced in a post on X. No funds are at risk, the protocol added.

The protocol has paused Aave V2 operations on Ethereum, along with freezing certain assets on Aave V3 on Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. The protocol announced service will be restarted following the approval of a forthcoming proposal to restart the paused operations, and that a postmortem explaining the issue will be released "once the issue is fully resolved."

The protocol clarified that V3 remains live on Ethereum, Base, and Metis, and V2 operations on Polygon and Avalanche are unaffected. Aave did not respond immediately to a request from comment from The Block.

This is a developing story.