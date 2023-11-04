Bitfinex suffered 'minor' phishing attack, will notify affected users

Bitfinex suffered a 'minor' information security attack in which a hacker was able to access "partial, incomplete and stale information," according to a press release from the company. The hacker or hackers allegedly phished a customer support with "limited access to supporting tools and helpdesk tickets."

According to the release, the hacker was unable to breach any core systems and user funds were unaffected by the attack. Bitfinex says affected users will be notified, though most of the affected accounts were "empty or inactive." The company also says it's planning to work with law enforcement in order to track down the attacker.