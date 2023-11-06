Smart contract governance platform Llama raises $6 million in seed funding

Smart contract governance platform Llama raised $6 million in seed funding.

Venture capital firms Founders Fund and Electric Capital led the round, which had additional participation from Aave founder Stani Kulechov, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Twitter former vice president of corporate strategy Elad Gil, Stripe president of product and business Will Gaybrick, Coinbase protocol specialist Viktor Bunin, Anchorage Digital co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley, Zeitgeist's Sina Habibian, Amplify Partners, Reverie and FJ Labs.

The firm plans to hire more engineers and pay for infrastructure costs using the fresh funds, Llama co-founder Shreyas Hariharan told The Block.

Access control

Llama offers smart contracts full-stack governance and access control for better security and efficacy, encoding roles, permissions and execution strategies for on-chain actions, it wrote in a statement.

"In Llama, decentralization is achieved through access control. Each governance participant is granted the minimum amount of power to perform the function they are best suited to do," Hariharan said in a statement.