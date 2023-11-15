PancakeSwap launches gaming marketplace

The decentralized exchange PancakeSwap has launched a gaming marketplace. The new platform lets developers build, launch and update games with web3 elements, such as cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Upon launch, PancakeSwap will publish two games on the platform: "Pancake Protectors," developed in collaboration with the GameFi platform Mobox, and "Pancake Mayor," created in partnership with the GameFi protocol Binary X. Pancake Protectors launched in May of 2023 and attracted over 25,000 daily active users, PancakeSwap claimed in a release.

The platform supports nine blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, Base, BNB Chain, OpenBNB, zkSync Era, Arbitrum One, Linea and Aptos.

“PancakeSwap’s gaming marketplace marks an exciting new chapter in our continued commitment to innovation and enhancing the user experience. We invite our community, gamers and developers to join us in creating a gaming system that is vibrant, innovative and, above all, incredibly fun,” said Head of PancakeSwap 'Chef Mochi' in a statement.

PancakeSwap holds nearly 15% of the marketshare among DEXs, making it the second largest decentralized exchange behind Uniswap, The Block's data dashboard shows. It brought in $5.97 billion of spot trading volume in October.