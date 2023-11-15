Solana's price spikes 18% day after Cathie Wood sings network's praises

Solana's token is once again outperforming all other blue-chip cryptocurrencies, rising more than 18% the day after Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood talked about the strength of the network.

"Solana is doing a really good job," Wood said during a televised interview on Tuesday. "If you look at ether it was faster and cheaper than bitcoin in the day. That's how we got ether. Solana is even faster and cost effective than ether.

In a run that some analysts have previously called a price correction after a long period from a long period of undervaluation, Solana has been rising at rapid clip most of the year. That's especially during the last week in which it has jumped by more than 52%, according to CoinGecko. The token is up over 350% on the year.

That puts Solana's price performance way ahead of both bitcoin and ether, which during the last week are both up by about 6% and 8%, respectively. The current price of SOL is $66.