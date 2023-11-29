DeFi yield platform Coinchange raises $10 million in funding

Decentralized finance platform Coinchange raised $10 million in funding

The firms G1.VC, Spirit Blockchain, Good News Ventures, K2.CA and Atoia Ventures led the round, which saw additional participation from Mintfox.

Coinchange lets its business users trade and access digital asset yields as a service through its Earn API, a risk-managed platform for stable returns that supports bitcoin, ethereum and all major stablecoins.

The firm will use the funding to grow its operations and services along with onboarding new clientele, the company said in a statement.

"As part of our expansion plans with this funding, we'll continue to improve our products and expand our clientele to provide the simplest and most secure ways to earn passive income on crypto holdings," Coinchange CEO Maxim Galash said. "We aim to have Earn API empower fintechs and exchanges to unlock yield-earning accounts for millions of users across the globe."

Along with DeFi yield services, Coinchange manages compliant brokerage services in the U.S. and Europe, the firm added.