Arbitrum DAO rejects early-contributor funding proposal in current form

Governance • December 5, 2023, 7:35AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • The Arbitrum DAO has rejected a proposal for funding early contributors.
  • Those that voted against it recommended that the proposal be improved.
The Arbitrum DAO has rejected a proposal to reward 24 early community members with 500,000 ARB for their community activities.

Stay updated on Pro Crypto Ecosystems news by locking ACS tokens with The Block.

You can unlock at any time.*
No wallet? No problem. You can set one up for free. We recommend Torus for first-time users.
*a 2% locking fee will be added at the time of locking.
Learn more about Access Protocol

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by Tim Copeland