Merit Circle DAO seeks to grow ecosystem with Immutable partnership

Gaming-centric blockchain organizations Merit Circle DAO and Immutable have announced a partnership aimed at spurring increased development of web3 video games.

Part of the partnership involves Beam, a subnet created for Merit Circle DAO, launching on Immutable zkEVM, a scaling solution powered by Polygon. Previously, Beam was exclusive to Avalanche, the organizations said in a statement.

"At the Merit Circle DAO, we want Beam, our gaming ecosystem, to be wherever games, players and developers are. This collaboration with Immutable and Polygon Labs represents a huge leap towards that vision,” Merit Circle CGO and co-founder Marco van den Heuvel said in the statement. "Our user-friendly applications, combined with Immutable’s zkEVM, powered by Polygon, are going to be a key piece of the gaming jigsaw in the very near future."

Besides Merit Circle DAO committing to invest in games or studios building on Immutable, according to the two organizations, they will seek "to explore more synergies, and further contribute collectively to the gaming industry."

"This strategic alliance with Merit Circle DAO and commitment from Beam aligns perfectly with our mission to bring digital ownership to every gamer in the world," James Ferguson, co-founder and CEO of Immutable, said in the statement.

Immutable adds another ally

Sydney-based Immutable has been particularly busy on the strategic partnership front, announcing collaborations including one with Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab. The company's backers include Coinbase, Bitkraft Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree and Temasek.

Games already utilizing Immutable include Gods Unchained and the high-profile project Illuvium. Titles previously slated to launch on Beam have included Trial Xtreme, Walker World, Hash Rush, Sphere and Edenhorde Eclipse.