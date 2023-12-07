Forging the Future: BitDegree Joins Forces with Leading Web3 Companies to Educate the Masses About Web3

BitDegree, the leader in Web3 education, just launched the world’s first Web3 Exam. Driven by the shared idea of shaping the future, BitDegree was joined by top-tier industry players, such as Ledger, Unstoppable Domains, BYDFi, CoinStats, Upland, and others, to wave the flag of Web3.

Danielius Stasiulis, one of the co-founders of BitDegree, comments:

“Beyond simply educating the masses about Web3, we aim to actively contribute to the evolution of the Web3 landscape. We believe that every individual will know how to explore it safely and conveniently, and all this will happen very soon. Thus, together with our partners, we are working towards this goal.”

Crypto exchanges, wallet providers, portfolio trackers, NFT-based games, and other projects assigned this crucial mission to BitDegree to promote Web3 as the mass-adopted future technology.

Stasiulis also adds:

"Each of our partners is a trailblazer in their own field, but together, we try to illuminate the path toward a digital era where knowledge is the key, and everyone knows what Web3 is, what tools to use, and what to avoid.”

Besides, to further spread the word about Web3, BitDegree has partnered with renowned Web3-focused media outlets, such as Cointelegraph and The Block, among others. This way, the project will reach each and every person eager to learn about Web3 and those who are at the forefront of it.

It is worth noting, however, that what these Web3 giants bring to the initiative extends beyond knowledge sharing and commitment. Regardless of their already established brands and well-known services, together with BitDegree, the biggest industry names created a tremendous prize pool exceeding $500,000 worth of rewards to not only encourage users to learn but also reward their success.

As the Web3 Exam unfolds, BitDegree’s collaboration with the biggest and most trusted names in the industry not only adds credibility and valuable prizes to the initiative but also underscores the importance of a united approach in shaping a better future with Web3.

Secure your spot in BitDegree's Web3 Exam, and play a pivotal role in influencing the trajectory of Web3!

Links: https://www.bitdegree.org/missions

This post is commissioned by BitDegree and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.