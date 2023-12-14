A critical Web3 security issue emerged today, reportedly affecting several decentralized applications. The issue was related to a software library from the hardware wallet provider Ledger that dapps relied on.

The incident allowed malicious code to be injected into numerous dapps on their front-ends, posing a significant risk to users and their assets. Consequently, front ends to multiple dapps could be vulnerable if used. Projects like Kyber and RevokeCash confirmed on X that they disabled their front-ends.

Security firm Blockaid described it as a “supply chain attack” on Ledger ConnectKit — wherein an attacker replaced the library software with malicious code to drain assets.

The issue may have emerged due to an alleged compromise of a specific content delivery network (CDN) that hosted the said software library, according to Sushi’s chief technology officer Matthew Lilley. “LedgerHQ/connect-kit loads JS [JavaScript] from a CDN, their CDN account has been compromised which is injecting malicious JS into multiple dApps,” Lilley said. He added that any dApp which makes use of LedgerHQ/connect-kit was vulnerable.

Blockaid estimated that $150,000 had been lost in the first couple of hours of the incident. Later the stolen value of funds rose to over half a million dollars.

Ledger responds

A software patch has been finalized in an update and may need to be adopted by dapps before conditions are safe. “We have identified and removed a malicious version of the Ledger Connect Kit. A genuine version is being pushed to replace the malicious file now,” Ledger said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lilley and others have warned users to avoid interacting with any dapps until further notice.