Polygon Labs discontinues Edge contributions in favor of expanding CDK use

Polygon Labs will cease accepting contributions to its Edge framework (also called Supernets), redirecting its focus towards the expansion of the Chain Development Kit (CDK).

Polygon Edge, initially developed as an open-source tool under the Apache License 2.0, facilitated the creation of custom blockchain networks compatible with Ethereum. However, over the past year, there has been a shift in the development priorities of the team, according to a statement.

Instead of continuing with Polygon Edge, the focus will now be on the Polygon CDK, a toolkit designed for the development of various Layer 2 ZK-Rollups — networks designed using zero-knowledge proofs that build on top of other blockchains. Chains deployed using the CDK are anticipated to be interoperable within a wide network.

Polygon CDK over Edge

Multiple projects, such as Immutable, OKX, Astar, Canto, Palm Network, Aavegotchi, IDEX, Nubank, and Manta Network, have shown interest in or have plans to use the Polygon CDK for the development of their Layer 2 networks.

“Polygon CDK-deployed chains will be interoperable within a broader web of ZK-powered L2s in the Polygon CDK ecosystem, creating a single unified pool of liquidity. These are features that Edge does not support natively and require migration with significant modifications,” Polygon Labs said in a statement shared with The Block.

Polygon currently utilizes two primary scaling methods: a sidechain called Polygon PoS and a zero-knowledge rollup network, Polygon zkEVM.

A major development focus for Polygon Labs is the 2.0 upgrade, an ecosystem comprising multiple chains enhanced with zero-knowledge capabilities. Slated for release in 2024, this ecosystem, powered by CDK, aims to integrate Layer 2 chains based on ZK rollups and facilitate cross-chain communication.