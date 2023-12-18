Solana search volume on Google increases 250% over the past two months

Google search volume for the term "solana" has increased 250% from early October to early December, according to data tracked by The Block.

Ranked on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 representing a peak seen back in 2020, search volume for "solana" increased to 49 in early December from 14 just two months earlier.

Price performance

"Its price performance has been a lot stronger than other assets which has likely been pulling in more interest, and more recently memecoins on the network have also been taking off," The Block research analyst Rebecca Stevens said.

Solana's price rallied 224% between Oct. 11 and Dec. 18, according to The Block data.

Major players in the crypto industry have also highlighted solana's strong performance, such as ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood saying Solana is faster and cheaper than Ethereum and "doing a really good job."

Google search volume for "bitcoin" and "ethereum" have increased between October and December as well, although at a more tepid pace.