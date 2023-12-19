Bitcoin options open interest on CME reaches all-time high

Markets • December 19, 2023, 11:44AM EST
  • Bitcoin options open interest on the CME has hit an all-time high, according to The Block data.
  • An increase in open interest signals higher liquidity and more market participants.

Bitcoin BTC +1.73% options open interest on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, has reached an all-time high, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. In the past 24 hours, options open interest on CME bitcoin futures contracts has reached almost $2 billion in outstanding contracts.

The same finding was observed by Velo Data, which shows options open interest on CME bitcoin futures reaching a high of $2.1 billion. 

An increase in open interest signals a highly liquid market with many participants. Open interest refers to the total number of outstanding options contracts that have not been exercised. When there is an increase in open interest, it suggests an increase in sophisticated trader activity, with new contracts being created and added to the existing ones.

Data from Coinglass shows that the options open interest is weighed more toward calls than puts for the end of December expiry date, with 65% calls compared to 35% puts. When the volume of calls exceeds that of puts, it is interpreted as a bullish indicator.

Bitcoin options open interest on CME reaches multi-year high.

Bitcoin futures traders betting on 2024 rate cuts

Options on CME bitcoin futures expire on the same day as the underlying bitcoin futures contract, which is the last Friday of the month. According to The Block's data, the trading volume of bitcoin futures on the CME has reached $41 billion thus far in December.

"Traders in futures markets are increasing bets on rate cuts, speculating a reduction in the benchmark interest rate as early as March, with a further decline over the course of the next year," Bitfinex analysts told The Block.

This forecast concurs with data from the CME FedWatch tool, which places the probability the U.S. central bank will cut rates by 25 basis points in March 2024 at 66.7%.


About Author

Brian McGleenon is a UK-based markets reporter for The Block. He has worked as a financial journalist and producer for multiple news outlets over the years, such as Fuji Television, The Independent, Yahoo Finance, The Evening Standard, and The Daily Express. Brian is also a screenwriter and producer with one feature film produced and one in development with Northern Ireland Screen. Apart from web3 and cryptocurrency developments, he is also interested in geopolitics, environmental issues, artificial intelligence, and longevity research. Get in touch via email [email protected].

