Bitfinex Securities announces first tokenized bond on Liquid Network

Markets • December 20, 2023, 10:49AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Bitfinex Securities announced that the first tokenized bond on the Liquid Network, a Bitcoin layer 2 solution, raised over $5 million in USDT.

Bitfinex Securities said Wednesday that the first tokenized bond to be issued on the Liquid Network raised over $5 million in USDT -0.05% .

The tokenized security offering is a result of collaboration with microfinancing firm Mikro Kapital that manages a securitization fund named Alternative. The tokenized bond, denominated in USDT, uses the ticker ALT2612 and has a 36-month tenor with a 10% coupon.

Bitfinex's tokenized bond issuance

"This proof of concept issuance is a testament to the innovative spirit and collaborative effort between Bitfinex Securities and Mikro Kapital," Bitfinex Securities Head of Operations Jesse Knutson said.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Earlier this year, Mikro Kapital and Bitfinex Securities signed an agreement to explore both asset tokenization and the use of USDT within the microfinancing industry. 

"Our ongoing challenge is to bridge the gap between traditional and crypto investors, educating them about the mutual benefits of high-quality securities and tokenization," Tether CEO Paolo Adoino said.

The Liquid Network, a sidechain of the Bitcoin blockchain, is able to deploy multiple types of tokenized assets, including stablecoins, security tokens and digital collectibles.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Brian McGleenon is a UK-based markets reporter for The Block. He has worked as a financial journalist and producer for multiple news outlets over the years, such as Fuji Television, The Independent, Yahoo Finance, The Evening Standard, and The Daily Express. Brian is also a screenwriter and producer with one feature film produced and one in development with Northern Ireland Screen. Apart from web3 and cryptocurrency developments, he is also interested in geopolitics, environmental issues, artificial intelligence, and longevity research. Get in touch via email [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by Brian McGleenon