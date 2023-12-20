Most voters think U.S. presidential candidates should have an informed view on crypto, according to new Grayscale poll

About 73 percent of voters say U.S. presidential candidates should have an informed viewpoint on innovative technology, including crypto, according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Grayscale Investments.

Crypto is relevant to Americans, as voters have concerns about financial stability and especially inflation, Grayscale said on Wednesday in a blog post on the poll. The survey was conducted online in the U.S. for a few days in late November among 1,759 adults who plan to vote in the 2024 presidential election, according to the post.

Inflation is the "single most pressing problem," according to the respondents.

"This finding is directly relevant to crypto, and in particular bitcoin, which has traditionally been correlated with monetary debasement," according to the post. Grayscale, among other asset firms, have been vying for what would be the country's first spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Young voters buy in to crypto

The poll also found that 40 percent of investors say their future portfolio will have crypto in it. Younger voters, such as Gen Z and Millennials, own more crypto than equities, and a majority of those voters "agree that 'crypto and blockchain technology are the future of finance'" according to the survey.

However, 46 percent of the voters surveyed are waiting for "additional policies" before making the plunge into crypto, the survey found. Lawmakers in Washington are working on a federal framework to regulate the industry, including a stablecoin bill and a more encompassing market structure bill. Meanwhile, regulators are bringing enforcement actions over alleged bad actors in the space.

Crypto has been increasingly become part of the campaign trail. Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy's unveiled his crypto plan a few weeks ago, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long held a pro-bitcoin stance. A Republican presidential debate earlier this month also had mentions of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and central bank digital currencies.