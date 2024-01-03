Etherscan acquires Solscan to expand blockchain data services

  • Etherscan plans to integrate useful features across both Etherscan and Solscan.

Block explorer Etherscan has acquired Solscan, a prominent block explorer for the Solana ecosystem, in a move to “improve the accessibility of blockchain data across multiple networks,” the company said.

Etherscan said in a statement today that with the acquisition, the team plans to integrate useful features across both Etherscan and Solscan.

“The Solscan team has proven their expertise over the years by offering detailed insights and analytics,” Matthew Tan, CEO and founder of Etherscan, said in the statement. “Their expertise in making blockchain data accessible and user-friendly also aligns perfectly with our mission at Etherscan.”

Founded in 2021, Solscan serves over 3 million monthly users by providing data services such as addresses, token data and transaction information, according to the statement.

In a post on X, Solscan said the acquisition is a “momentous step” in the world of blockchain exploration. 

“Solscan, now part of the Etherscan family, will focus on providing enhanced support and a more seamless user experience,” the team said in a separate statement today. “This includes improvements in user interfaces, navigation, and overall accessibility.”


