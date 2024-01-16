Solana DEX aggregator Jupiter confirms token release date

Solana decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter confirmed that its governance token JUP will launch on Jan. 31 — with the project set to airdrop nearly one million crypto wallets in the first phase.

As part of its launch platform testing, Jupiter’s pseudonymous founder Meow also said yesterday — the project will be conducting a test launch with “mockJUP” today and has plans for a memecoin launch next week conducted on the platform by a third-party. “Yes, it is a real memecoin. No, it is not by Jupiter. No, it is not MEOW. Just wait,” Meow added.

The project also intends to kickstart its working group and “DAO vision” and finish the final Jupiter white paper — ahead of the token launch.

The Jupiter airdrop

Jupiter first announced its retrospective airdrop plans in November to reward early users, and its airdrop allocation website went live on Dec. 1.

The project will airdrop four billion tokens, or 40% of Jupiter’s total 10 billion token supply, to users over four phases. According to the project, future airdrop rounds will reward new users.

The first phase will release one billion Jupiter tokens to 955,000 eligible users who have carried out a minimum of $1,000 in swap volume on the protocol by the snapshot date of Nov. 2, featuring various reward tiers based on each user’s volume.

Jupiter is the largest DEX aggregator on Solana by swap volume, generating over $16 billion in trading volume during December, up from around $4 billion in November and $1 billion in October.