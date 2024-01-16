Solana DEX aggregator Jupiter confirms token release date

Crypto Ecosystems • January 16, 2024, 5:49AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter will release its governance token, JUP, on January 31.
  • The launch will include an airdrop of the token to nearly one million crypto wallets in its first phase.

Solana decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter confirmed that its governance token JUP will launch on Jan. 31 — with the project set to airdrop nearly one million crypto wallets in the first phase.

As part of its launch platform testing, Jupiter’s pseudonymous founder Meow also said yesterday — the project will be conducting a test launch with “mockJUP” today and has plans for a memecoin launch next week conducted on the platform by a third-party. “Yes, it is a real memecoin. No, it is not by Jupiter. No, it is not MEOW. Just wait,” Meow added.

The project also intends to kickstart its working group and “DAO vision” and finish the final Jupiter white paper — ahead of the token launch.

The Jupiter airdrop

Jupiter first announced its retrospective airdrop plans in November to reward early users, and its airdrop allocation website went live on Dec. 1. 

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

The project will airdrop four billion tokens, or 40% of Jupiter’s total 10 billion token supply, to users over four phases. According to the project, future airdrop rounds will reward new users.

The first phase will release one billion Jupiter tokens to 955,000 eligible users who have carried out a minimum of $1,000 in swap volume on the protocol by the snapshot date of Nov. 2, featuring various reward tiers based on each user’s volume. 

Jupiter is the largest DEX aggregator on Solana by swap volume, generating over $16 billion in trading volume during December, up from around $4 billion in November and $1 billion in October.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

James Hunt is a reporter at The Block, based in the UK. As the writer behind The Daily newsletter, James also keeps you up to speed on the latest crypto news every weekday. Prior to joining The Block in 2022, James spent four years as a freelance writer in the industry, contributing to both publications and crypto project content. James’ coverage spans everything from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Layer 2 scaling solutions, avant-garde DeFi protocols, evolving DAO governance structures, trending NFTs and memecoins, regulatory landscapes, crypto company deals and the immersive metaverse. You can get in touch with James on Twitter or Telegram via @humanjets or email him at [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Vishal Chawla at
[email protected]

More by James Hunt