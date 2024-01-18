Gitcoin-backed Layer 2 network PGN is winding down

Crypto Ecosystems • January 18, 2024, 10:08AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Ethereum Layer 2 network Public Goods Network is shutting down operations, aiming for closure by mid-2024.

Gitcoin-backed Public Goods Network, a Layer 2 solution on Ethereum, is winding down all operations within the next six months — targeting a complete shutdown by mid-2024.

"After a thorough assessment, it has decided to wind down PGN over the next 6 months – tentatively closing in June 2024," the project stated.

The move marks a significant pivot for the network, which was initially launched last year as an appchain to complement Gitcoin's existing operations around public goods and developer funding.

The project cited several reasons for the decision to wind down PGN, including challenges in migrating users to the network and operational costs beyond its budget.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

"Encouraging people to migrate without the convenience of a scaled network was challenging, and the resources needed to support this were out of scope with PGN’s budget," the team noted on X.

A collaborative effort between Gitcoin and Conduit, PGN was designed to operate as a low-cost Layer 2 solution on Ethereum. It was developed using OP Stack – a software tool from the developers of OP Mainnet. It joined a roster of Layer 2 projects, including the Coinbase-backed Base, Zora, and BNB Chain, based on OP Stack.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Vishal Chawla is The Block’s crypto ecosystems editor and has spent over six years covering tech protocols, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Vishal likes to delve deep into blockchain intricacies to ensure readers are well-informed about the continuously evolving crypto landscape. He is also a staunch advocate for rigorous security practices in the space. Before joining The Block, Vishal held positions at IDG ComputerWorld, CIO, and Crypto Briefing. He can be reached on Twitter at @vishal4c and via email at [email protected]

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by Vishal Chawla