Bitcoin ETFs now hold nearly $4 billion in assets

After six full days of trading, 95,000 bitcoin are now held by the nine approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, bringing the value of their assets under management to nearly $4 billion dollars.

According to early numbers shared by Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, the inflows of capital into the nine new ETFs has outpaced outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has seen the value of its assets under management fall by $2.8 billion over the six-day period.

Of the nine ETFs, two have separated themselves from the pack: Fidelity’s (FBTC) and BlackRock’s iShares (IBIT), which have each seen over $1.2 billion in inflows over the six days of trading. While Fidelity’s ETF has seen slightly higher inflows, BlackRock’s currently has slightly more assets under management with $1.4 billion compared to Fidelity’s nearly $1.3 billion.

However, Invesco’s ETF (BTCO) in third place has seen consistent growth; Friday was its best day for inflows yet, taking in over $63 million, though its total assets under management have yet to cross the $200 million mark. VanEck’s ETF (HODL) also had its best day for inflows, bringing its total assets under management over $100 million.

Friday also saw the third-highest trading volume across the spot bitcoin ETFs so far, according to data from The Block, with the majority of that volume captured by GBTC.