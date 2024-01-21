Tired of Tinder? New app lets you swipe left and right on cryptocurrencies

What do you get when you combine cryptocurrency charts with Tinder? Answer: Chinder, naturally, a new app that lets users swipe between cryptocurrency charts for Solana-based tokens. Swipe right to buy, and swipe left to keep browsing.

The experiment comes courtesy of pseudonymous developer Virtual Facade, who developed the app as an extension of Unibot, a Telegram bot that lets users buy and sell cryptocurrencies and which recently expanded into the Solana ecosystem.

“I think that all swiping and bag marrying jokes aside, I haven’t come across a product where you can consume a large amount of information and discover new on-chain charts quickly without having to go to the effort of opening multiple tabs,” Virtual Facade told The Block.

Virtual Facade was happy to see the positive reception the app received from crypto traders, saying they were ready to run with the experiment “full steam ahead.” “The community has been extremely helpful and experienced members have reached out to assist and provide useful information and feedback,” the developer said.

The app currently takes no fees of its own, but users who are new to Unibot will have Chinder set as their referrer, helping the protocol and receiving 10% off Unibot fees.

Facade hopes to expand the app’s capabilities in the future. “There is a solid list of plans to expand with new features such as filters for user specific chart selection soon, allowing users to swipe through until they find something they’d like to buy,” Virtual Facade said.