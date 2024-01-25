Bitcoin put-call options ratio is a bearish indicator for the market, says analyst

An increase in the number of outstanding puts compared to calls in bitcoin options open interest could be a bearish omen ahead of Friday's expiry.
Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Luuk Strijers said the put-call ratio for bitcoin options across all expiries currently stands at 0.44.
"Focusing on tomorrow's expiry, the ratio adjusts to 0.52, indicating a higher number of puts compared to calls," Strijers told The Block. "This suggests a bearish sentiment for this month's bitcoin options expiry compared to the general trend in open contracts."
The analyst added that the ratio suggests that the market expected a short-term downside for bitcoin, and investors have used puts to hedge.
"However, they see the longer-term as having relatively more upside," he added.
Ether options skew is also bearish
Strijers said that the call-put options skew for longer-term 30- and 60-day ether options remains slightly negative. He added that it is, however, close to zero.
"This indicates that puts are more expensive relative to calls, signaling a mildly bearish outlook for these longer-dated expiries," Strijers added.
Options are derivative contracts that give a trader the right but not the obligation to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, and a put offers the right to sell. It is assumed that a trader who buys put options is implicitly bearish on the market, while a call buyer is bullish.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.