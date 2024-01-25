Bitcoin put-call options ratio is a bearish indicator for the market, says analyst

Layer 1s • January 25, 2024, 1:13PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block Iris Cho

Quick Take

  • The put-call skew ahead of Friday’s week- and month-end bitcoin options expiry is a bearish indicator for the market, an analyst said.

An increase in the number of outstanding puts compared to calls in bitcoin options open interest could be a bearish omen ahead of Friday's expiry.

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Luuk Strijers said the put-call ratio for bitcoin options across all expiries currently stands at 0.44.

"Focusing on tomorrow's expiry, the ratio adjusts to 0.52, indicating a higher number of puts compared to calls," Strijers told The Block. "This suggests a bearish sentiment for this month's bitcoin options expiry compared to the general trend in open contracts."

The analyst added that the ratio suggests that the market expected a short-term downside for bitcoin, and investors have used puts to hedge.

"However, they see the longer-term as having relatively more upside," he added.

Ether options skew is also bearish

Strijers said that the call-put options skew for longer-term 30- and 60-day ether options remains slightly negative. He added that it is, however, close to zero.

"This indicates that puts are more expensive relative to calls, signaling a mildly bearish outlook for these longer-dated expiries," Strijers added.

Options are derivative contracts that give a trader the right but not the obligation to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, and a put offers the right to sell. It is assumed that a trader who buys put options is implicitly bearish on the market, while a call buyer is bullish.


About Author

Brian McGleenon is a UK-based markets reporter for The Block. He has worked as a financial journalist and producer for multiple news outlets over the years, such as Fuji Television, The Independent, Yahoo Finance, The Evening Standard, and The Daily Express. Brian is also a screenwriter and producer with one feature film produced and one in development with Northern Ireland Screen. Apart from web3 and cryptocurrency developments, he is also interested in geopolitics, environmental issues, artificial intelligence, and longevity research. Get in touch via email [email protected].

Editor

