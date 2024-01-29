Polygon-powered Immutable zkEVM mainnet launches in early access mode

In collaboration with the Ethereum scaling project Polygon, web3 gaming platform Immutable has launched its Immutable zkEVM mainnet in early access mode for select game studios and ecosystem partner onboarding.

Immutable and Polygon announced they were developing the zkEVM in March last year, to be secured by validators who stake Polygon’s Matic tokens. Immutable zkEVM’s dedicated chain leverages zk-rollup technology for compatibility with Ethereum apps while operating separately from the project's existing StarkEx-based Layer 2 chain, Immutable X.

A zkEVM, or zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine, is a Layer 2 scaling solution that uses zero-knowledge proofs for more efficient Ethereum transactions. Immutable X currently provides fast and cheap transactions for gaming apps but lacks native compatibility with the Ethereum blockchain.

A blockchain exclusively for gamers

Immutable claims games, including Guild of Guardians, Metalcore, Shardbound, Treeverse, Cool Cats, BADMAD Robots, Space Nation, Eyeball Games and Imaginary Ones, are committed to being the first to launch on Immutable zkEVM.

“This is a chain built exclusively for gamers and gaming studios, and every step of the way, our development team made sure to implement any and all aspects a targeted gaming audience could ask for,” Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson said in a statement. “Over the last 12 months, over 200 games have committed to building on Immutable, bringing our market share close to 70%. 2024 is going to be the year a large number of these games go live, and we’ll see tens of millions of players adopt the next gaming experience.“

Immutable’s current products will also be compatible with Immutable zkEVM, and the chain will offer gas-free functionality for gamers who use its Immutable Passport non-custodial wallet, according to the project.

The Immutable zkEVM mainnet is set to open up to the public in the coming weeks.

Immutable isn’t the only zkEVM powered by Polygon, with Polygon Labs recently helping develop zkEVM chains for Astar Network, IDEX, Palm Network and Manta Pacific.