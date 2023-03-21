Polygon to help develop Immutable zkEVM secured by matic stakers

Ethereum scaling project Polygon and web3 gaming blockchain project Immutable are working together to launch a Layer 2 blockchain network called Immutable zkEVM. The network aims to leverage ZK-Rollup technology for compatibility with Ethereum apps while operating separately from Immutable's existing StarkEx-based Layer 2 chain, Immutable X.

A zkEVM, or zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine, is a Layer 2 scaling solution that leverages zero-knowledge proofs to enable faster and more efficient transactions on the Ethereum network. It's designed to work in conjunction with Ethereum's mainnet, providing a secure and scalable off-chain solution for processing transactions and executing smart contracts.

Immutable X currently provides fast and cheap transactions for gaming apps, but lacks native compatibility with the Ethereum blockchain. Its new network, Immutable zkEVM, will offer compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, allowing developers to use established Ethereum tools to build smart contracts with a focus on gaming applications. This blockchain is expected to go live within the second quarter of 2023.

In the future, Immutable zkEVM will be secured by validators who stake Matic, the native token of Polygon's sidechain network, noted Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal. The Immutable zkEVM will initially use a single sequencer for transaction processing and later transition to a staking model, Nailwal added.

"Gaming is going to be the largest txn generator in Web3," Nailwal said. "Immutable zkEVM chain, even though it is starting as a single operator chain, will migrate into a Polygon staked multi-validator chain where the stakers and delegators will earn the transaction fees."

The announcement comes just a week before the anticipated mainnet beta launch of Polygon's own zkEVM chain, which has been under development for a year. Over the past year, several blockchain projects, including Polygon, Starknet, zkSync, and Scroll, have been competing to develop a functional ZK-based Layer 2 solution capable of natively supporting Ethereum apps.