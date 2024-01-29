Magic Eden launches multi-chain wallet for Solana, Bitcoin, Polygon and Ethereum

NFT marketplace Magic Eden has launched a multi-chain wallet supporting the Solana, Bitcoin, Polygon and Ethereum blockchains.

The platform previously launched the beta version of its wallet in November 2023, available to a small group of early testers, and teased today’s release in an X post on Friday.

Developed in collaboration with Exodus, the wallet is self-custodial — ensuring users retain control over their crypto assets. It is designed to offer a more user-friendly experience, enabling instant cross-chain swaps, NFT portfolio management and trading of NFTs directly from the wallet.

"As the team made great strides in the NFT & Ordinals space, it became clear there was a missing complementary piece critical to convenience: a singular wallet that allows users to seamlessly manage and collect NFTs across major chains," Magic Eden wrote in an announcement.

To incentivize early adopters, Magic Eden said it is also offering limited-time in-wallet mints of NFT projects such as Claynosaurz, Degenerate Ape Academy and BoDoggos throughout February, among airdrops and other perks.

From Solana to multi-chain NFT support

Magic Eden was initially focused on serving the Solana NFT community but expanded to offer support for Polygon NFTs in November 2022. Bitcoin and Ethereum became its third and fourth supported chains, respectively, in March 2023. Magic Eden was subsequently overtaken by Tensor as the top Solana NFT marketplace by daily trading volume later last year.

Magic Eden is currently the second-largest marketplace by daily trading volume after OKX for Bitcoin Ordinals NFTs, according to The Block’s data dashboard. It also supports BRC-20 tokens — an experimental standard for fungible tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The Block reached out to Magic Eden for comment.