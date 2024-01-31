Jupiter token to begin trading on exchanges today

The native token of Jupiter, a decentralized exchange aggregator on Solana, is set to go live today, with availability for trading on centralized exchanges soon after.

Centralized exchanges — including Bybit, Binance, Bitfinex, OKX, among others — have already listed the token and will begin its trading, expected after 10 am EST.

The project’s pseudonymous founder, Meow, said Jupiter has also created a native liquidity pool, with tokens initially available at $0.40 — in line with the pool’s price curve.

There will be 1.35 billion tokens in circulation, which accounts for 13.5% of the overall supply of 10 billion tokens.

Upon the token’s activation, Jupiter will also open its retrospective airdrop, which is a reward for users who traded at least $1,000 on the platform before Nov. 2. The airdrop is targeting 955,000 wallet addresses — but, as of now, fewer than 670,000 have claimed their tokens.

Pre-launch market

While the official distribution of the JUP token occurs today, trading of the coin as a pre-launch perpetual derivative Aevo has been available for some time. Currently, JUP’s price on Aevo’s pre-market stands at $0.66, giving it a fully diluted market cap of $6.6 billion.

Jupiter is the top decentralized exchange aggregator on Solana by volume — consolidating liquidity from various DEXs on the network. It has facilitated a trading volume of over $600 million in the last 24 hours.