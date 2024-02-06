Robinhood Connect integrates MetaMask Buy Crypto aggregator to facilitate easier crypto purchases

Investment app Robinhood has incorporated features from Consensys's MetaMask ecosystem to facilitate easier crypto purchases.
The two firms have launched an integration of Robinhood Connect with MetaMask's Buy Crypto aggregator. The move aims to reduce friction for Robinhood users purchasing cryptocurrency, according to a statement. The service will only be available for U.S. customers.
Robinhood Connect is the firm's platform for letting users buy and swap crypto to self-custody wallets and decentralized applications. MetaMask's Buy Crypto aggregator enables individuals to purchase cryptocurrency from numerous providers in 189 different countries and follows know-your-customer compliance laws based on a user's region.
"We're excited to combine Robinhood's low-cost, high-quality trading with MetaMask's market-leading secure, and self-custodial web3 wallet," Lorenzo Santos, Consensys Senior Product Manager, told The Block in an email. "This partnership offers our users the best of both worlds, connecting our customer base to ensure crypto trading is safe, accessible and affordable."
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.