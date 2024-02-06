Robinhood Connect integrates MetaMask Buy Crypto aggregator to facilitate easier crypto purchases

Investment app Robinhood has incorporated features from Consensys's MetaMask ecosystem to facilitate easier crypto purchases.

The two firms have launched an integration of Robinhood Connect with MetaMask's Buy Crypto aggregator. The move aims to reduce friction for Robinhood users purchasing cryptocurrency, according to a statement. The service will only be available for U.S. customers.

Robinhood Connect is the firm's platform for letting users buy and swap crypto to self-custody wallets and decentralized applications. MetaMask's Buy Crypto aggregator enables individuals to purchase cryptocurrency from numerous providers in 189 different countries and follows know-your-customer compliance laws based on a user's region.

"We're excited to combine Robinhood's low-cost, high-quality trading with MetaMask's market-leading secure, and self-custodial web3 wallet," Lorenzo Santos, Consensys Senior Product Manager, told The Block in an email. "This partnership offers our users the best of both worlds, connecting our customer base to ensure crypto trading is safe, accessible and affordable."