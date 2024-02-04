January saw Bitcoin's highest monthly volume since September 2022

Layer 1s • February 4, 2024, 5:27PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block Iris Cho

Quick Take

  • Bitcoin’s on-chain volume for the month of January 2024 was higher than any month since September 2022, and more than triple September 2023, according to data from The Block.

Following four months of gains in transaction volume, $1.21 trillion worth of Bitcoin BTC -1.39% was moved on-chain during the month of January 2024. That's the largest amount of value moved on-chain since September 2022, when the price of Bitcoin was around $20,000, according to data from The Block. 

The fact that Bitcoin failed to surpass $1 trillion volume in every month of 2023 except December, and Bitcoin's record-breaking low active supply, points to traders eagerly awaiting spot Bitcoin ETF approval. With those ETFs finally approved, transaction volume appears to be increasing to match. In fact, January marked the fourth straight month of volume increases after only $550 billion in volume was moved in September 2023. 

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

According to Glassnode analysts, long-term Bitcoin holders seem unwilling to part with their coins at this time, and instead, "appear to be calmly riding the market waves." Indeed, monthly transactions on the Bitcoin network actually fell between December 2023 and January 2024, according to data from The Block. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Zack Abrams is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Before coming to The Block, he was the Head Writer at Coinage, a Web3 media outlet covering the biggest stories in Web3. The story he co-reported on Do Kwon won a 2022 Best in Business Journalism award from SABEW. Other projects included a deep dive into SBF's defense based on exclusive documents and unveiling the identity of the hacker behind one of 2023's biggest crypto hacks — so far. He can be reached via X @zackdabrams or email, [email protected].

More by Zack Abrams