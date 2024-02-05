ENS collaborates with GoDaddy to link web domains with blockchain names

Companies • February 5, 2024, 9:42AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Ethereum Name Service is collaborating with GoDaddy to link domain names to blockchain-based ENS names.
  • The collaboration aims to connect traditional DNS with blockchain names, requiring no extra costs or technical knowledge.

Ethereum Name Service has partnered with domain registrar GoDaddy to allow users to link their domain names to ENS, aiming to connect the DNS protocol used by all traditional websites with the blockchain-based names.

The collaboration will bridge the gap between traditional DNS and blockchain technology, with no additional costs or technical expertise required for users.

Linking DNS with ENS will provide over 20 million GoDaddy users with access to the benefits of ENS blockchain infrastructure.

ENS is the most widely used naming protocol in crypto. It lets users associate human-readable names, like "bob.eth," with long and complex Ethereum addresses, mirroring DNS functionality in website URLs.

Streamlining interaction

"By pairing up ENS names and GoDaddy domains, we will streamline the way users interact with web domains, blending the familiarity of the DNS with the potential of blockchain technology," said Nick Johnson, founder of ENS.

The collaboration addresses previous barriers like high gas fees by deploying new smart contracts for cost-free DNS to ENS domain linking, improving the transition process.

ENS has been making efforts to bridge with the traditional web. Its ongoing efforts to integrate with the traditional web include adding support for a web domain (.box) that functions like standard internet domains.


