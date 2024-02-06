Solana confirms outage on mainnet, engineers are investigating

Solana SOL -3.57% has confirmed an outage on its blockchain, causing block progression to halt.

“Engineers from across the ecosystem are investigating an outage on mainnet-beta,” Solana stated in an incident report.

“Solana mainnet-beta is experiencing a performance degradation, block progression is currently halted, core engineers and validators are actively investigating,” blockchain software company and Solana validator Laine posted on X.

Solana later confirmed that engineers were readying a new validator software release — including a patch to address the issue which caused the halt. "Validator operators should prepare for an upgrade and restart of the network," it said.

This latest outage is the first since February 2023, according to its status page. Though still technically in beta, Solana previously suffered a series of outages in 2022 due to node issues. In September 2021, it went offline for almost 18 hours.

