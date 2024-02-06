Solana confirms outage on mainnet, engineers are investigating

Crypto Ecosystems • February 6, 2024, 5:45AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block Illustration by Iris Cho for The Block

Quick Take

  • Solana has confirmed an outage on its mainnet, with engineers across the ecosystem currently investigating.
  • This is the first major outage for a year and follows a series of such incidents during 2022.

Solana SOL -3.57% has confirmed an outage on its blockchain, causing block progression to halt.

“Engineers from across the ecosystem are investigating an outage on mainnet-beta,” Solana stated in an incident report.

“Solana mainnet-beta is experiencing a performance degradation, block progression is currently halted, core engineers and validators are actively investigating,” blockchain software company and Solana validator Laine posted on X.

Solana later confirmed that engineers were readying a new validator software release — including a patch to address the issue which caused the halt. "Validator operators should prepare for an upgrade and restart of the network," it said.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

This latest outage is the first since February 2023, according to its status page. Though still technically in beta, Solana previously suffered a series of outages in 2022 due to node issues. In September 2021, it went offline for almost 18 hours.

Updated with further information from Solana.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

James Hunt is a reporter at The Block, based in the UK. As the writer behind The Daily newsletter, James also keeps you up to speed on the latest crypto news every weekday. Prior to joining The Block in 2022, James spent four years as a freelance writer in the industry, contributing to both publications and crypto project content. James’ coverage spans everything from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Layer 2 scaling solutions, avant-garde DeFi protocols, evolving DAO governance structures, trending NFTs and memecoins, regulatory landscapes, crypto company deals and the immersive metaverse. You can get in touch with James on Twitter or Telegram via @humanjets or email him at [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Tim Copeland at
[email protected]

More by James Hunt